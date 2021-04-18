Advertisement

3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha tavern

The suspected shooter has not been captured.
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a shooting early Sunday at a tavern.(WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a shooting early Sunday at a tavern.

Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright says the shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers. The suspected shooter has not been captured.

Wright says the shooting appears to be a “targeted and isolated incident.” Authorities don’t believe the general public is in danger.

Emergency push notifications were sent to residents cell phones who were nearby the deadly scene.

The road leading up to the tavern is closed while officials investigate.

