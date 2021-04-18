Barn a total loss after controlled burn caught it on fire

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WMTV) - A barn is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, several units responded to the barn fire on the 600 block of Hillside Road in the Town of Albion.

Upon arrival crews found the barn completely engulfed in flames. The Sheriff’s Office says the barn could not be saved and is considered a total loss. It was empty at the time of the fire.

Authorities believe a controlled burn that had taken place behind the barn caused the barn fire when wind shifted.

Estimated damage is approximately $75,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

