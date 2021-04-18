COLD FRONT | Temperatures drop Monday; Wintry mix brushes by Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for a typical Wisconsin Spring Surprise! After a pleasant weekend of weather, a cold front drops across the area early Monday morning. Temperatures plummet through the 40s Monday afternoon. We’re monitoring a secondary low which may loft a wintry mix near/just over the State Line Tuesday morning.

Temperatures once again climbed to near 60°F Sunday with a few places surpassing that mark. A few afternoon clouds give way to brief clearing this evening & overnight. Lows fall into the mid and upper 30s area-wide. A cold front will drop across Wisconsin early Monday morning. A few showers are possible just behind the boundary - some may even see a wintry mix as the colder air moves in. No notable accumulations (rain, snow, or otherwise) are expected with the initial frontal passage.

Winds turn out of the NW and will be breezy throughout Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower - mid 40s. Tuesday morning lows will drop to near-freezing. While no Frost/Freeze Advisories have been posted, sensitive plants should be brought in or covered this week.

A secondary low develops on Monday and moves through southern Illinois early Tuesday. A band of snow develops on the north side of this low and will impact most of Illinois & Indiana. While accumulations are likely in those states, it appears a dusting may brush by southern Wisconsin. State Line counties and those SE of Madison stand the best chance at picking up some more of the wintry mix as opposed to Madison itself and areas NW of the Wisconsin Capital Region.

Overall, most pick up around a tenth of an inch of accumulation. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will climb above-freezing. That, combined with above-freezing ground temperatures, will lead to some melting. Wednesday morning temperatures will fall into the upper 20s - allowing any areas which did not dry out to possibly freeze. This would be most likely on bridges/overpasses.

After this system passes, some sunshine breaks out with a mix of clouds on Wednesday. Highs remain in the mid 40s. We begin a warming trend late-week with more sunshine expected by Thursday. Highs will return into the 50s. Another round of rain appears possible on Friday and again Saturday.

