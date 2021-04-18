Advertisement

COLD FRONT | Temperatures drop Monday; Wintry mix brushes by Tuesday

An active pattern brings BIG changes Monday/Tuesday. Highs drop into the 40s while a wintry mix passes by Tuesday.
Tuesday Wintry Mix
Tuesday Wintry Mix(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for a typical Wisconsin Spring Surprise! After a pleasant weekend of weather, a cold front drops across the area early Monday morning. Temperatures plummet through the 40s Monday afternoon. We’re monitoring a secondary low which may loft a wintry mix near/just over the State Line Tuesday morning.

Temperatures once again climbed to near 60°F Sunday with a few places surpassing that mark. A few afternoon clouds give way to brief clearing this evening & overnight. Lows fall into the mid and upper 30s area-wide. A cold front will drop across Wisconsin early Monday morning. A few showers are possible just behind the boundary - some may even see a wintry mix as the colder air moves in. No notable accumulations (rain, snow, or otherwise) are expected with the initial frontal passage.

Winds turn out of the NW and will be breezy throughout Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower - mid 40s. Tuesday morning lows will drop to near-freezing. While no Frost/Freeze Advisories have been posted, sensitive plants should be brought in or covered this week.

A secondary low develops on Monday and moves through southern Illinois early Tuesday. A band of snow develops on the north side of this low and will impact most of Illinois & Indiana. While accumulations are likely in those states, it appears a dusting may brush by southern Wisconsin. State Line counties and those SE of Madison stand the best chance at picking up some more of the wintry mix as opposed to Madison itself and areas NW of the Wisconsin Capital Region.

Overall, most pick up around a tenth of an inch of accumulation. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will climb above-freezing. That, combined with above-freezing ground temperatures, will lead to some melting. Wednesday morning temperatures will fall into the upper 20s - allowing any areas which did not dry out to possibly freeze. This would be most likely on bridges/overpasses.

After this system passes, some sunshine breaks out with a mix of clouds on Wednesday. Highs remain in the mid 40s. We begin a warming trend late-week with more sunshine expected by Thursday. Highs will return into the 50s. Another round of rain appears possible on Friday and again Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

FIRST ALERT - Chilly blast could lead to April snow early this week
Snowfall Potential Monday - Tuesday
FIRST ALERT - Chilly blast could lead to April snow early this week
Big Changes Next Week
Near 60 Sunday to the 40s with a Mix Monday/Tuesday
Seasonable April weekend; chilly blast and wintry mix arrive early next week