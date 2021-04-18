DHS: 40 percent of state residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 40% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced half of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of the shot; that’s almost 130 million people.

The CDC also reports 84 million people, or about 32.5% of the population, has been fully vaccinated. Here in Wisconsin, 27.5% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

DHS reports 518 more people tested positive for the virus Sunday, bringing total positive cases ever recorded in the state to more than 590,000. Of those positive cases, 1.5% are still active.

DHS noted that the -2 deaths reflect a correction of previously reported data. Total deaths in the state due to COVID-19 are now at 6,709.

An additional 34 people were hospitalized for the virus Sunday.

