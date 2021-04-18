FIRST ALERT - Chilly blast could lead to April snow early this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winter is going to make one final push into Wisconsin this week. A strong cold front will bring in a chilly blast for the start of the workweek. With the cold air in place, there will be the potential for a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday night and on Tuesday. Little to no snow accumulations and travel impacts are expected. Madison and points south will have the highest chance of seeing up to 1″ of slushy snow accumulate.

Snowfall Potential Monday - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Make sure to get outside today and enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. Sunday will be our last nice before big changes arrive. High temperatures will be near or above 60 degrees, which is a few degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a west wind at 5-10 mph. The only downfall about Sunday will be the high to very high wildfire danger. The combination of warm, dry air, the recent dry conditions and wind gusts up to 20 mph will elevate the wildfire potential on Sunday. Try to avoid burning, which includes campfires and bonfires, and any activities that could cause sparks.

Walking Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will start to drop south across the area Sunday night. There will be the potential for scattered rain showers overnight into Monday morning. The wind will pick up out of the northwest behind the front. Low temperatures will range from near freezing northwest of Madison towards La Crosse to near 40 degrees for Janesville and Beloit.

You’re going to not a big a change in the weather on Monday. High temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to Sunday. Temperatures will only top out in the mid 40s, which is well below average for this time of year. Scattered light rain showers will be possible on Monday. Even though it’s not going to be a washout, keep an umbrella handy. As colder air works its way into the area, the rain could transition to a rain/snow mix or snow showers Monday evening into Monday night. Low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will be near or just below freezing.

Forecast Map - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

A storm system will ride along the cold front across the Ohio River Valley on Tuesday. This storm system will pass well south of the area, but it could still get close enough to area to throw precipitation our direction. With the chilly air in place, there will be the potential for a rain/snow mix or all on snow on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the highest snowfall potential will stay south of the area. Parts of the area could see up to 1″ of slushy snow, though. High temperatures may struggle to hit 40 degrees on Tuesday.

Any chance for rain and/or snow will end Tuesday night. Tuesday night will likely be the coldest night this week. This is when temperatures will tumble into the 20s almost areawide. With a hard freeze likely Tuesday night - Wednesday, you should probably hold off on doing any spring planting.

Frost & Freeze Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be our last chilly day this week. High temperatures on Wednesday will only be in the lower to mid 40s. Temperatures will be back in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. There may also be another chance of rain towards the end of the workweek.

