Floor collapses during huge party near University of Georgia

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - At least 25 people were hurt when a floor collapsed during a massive party at a two-story house near the University of Georgia.

Athens Clarke-County police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday in Athens.

Police estimated 500 people were at the party when the first floor of the home collapsed into a crawl space.

Injuries ranged from cuts and scratches to a possible broken arm. Investigators, however, said the incident could have been much worse.

Code enforcement was contacted to see if the property could be condemned.

