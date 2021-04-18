MPD investigating muti-vehicle crash with injuries, prior altercation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night, and the events leading up to the crash including an altercation at a nearby gas station.

According to the incident report, MPD responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries around 9:30 pm Saturday night at the intersection of Raymond Rd. and McKenna Boulevard.

MPD reports three people were injured in a red SUV that failed to stop at a red light while heading east on Raymond Rd. at McKenna Blvd. The red SUV struck a silver SUV in the intersection and veered into the median landing on top of the traffic signals and signs on Raymond Rd.

The driver of the red SUV was cited for the signal violation, MPD reports.

Prior to the crash the red SUV occupants were reportedly involved in an altercation at the Kwik Trip nearby and were fleeing other people involved. MPD says there was mention that a handgun was possibly involved in that altercation and the SUV was being chased, however that has not been confirmed yet.

MPD is still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.