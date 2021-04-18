Advertisement

No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball into national quarterfinals with sweep over BYU

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is marching on to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals after a sweep over BYU.

The No. 1 overall seeded Badgers defeated the No. 16 seeded Cougars 25-20, 25-17, 25-12.

Senior Molly Haggerty led the Badgers with 14 kills while freshman Devyn Robinson followed up with 11 of her own. Lauren Barnes had 16 digs while Sydney Hilley finished with 33 assists.

The Badgers face the winner of Ohio State and Florida who play on Sunday.

