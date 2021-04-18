Advertisement

Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police haven’t released the name of a third man they consider a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene
Barn a total loss after controlled burn caught it on fire
Gov. Evers releases statement following Kenosha restaurant shooting
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health