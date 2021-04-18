Three men arrested after target practice gunfire strikes cars on I-90

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Three men are in custody after gunfire from target practice hit passing cars on I-90. According to the Dane County sheriff’s Office, around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday a driver reported the windows to his car had been “shot out”.

The driver told authorities he was driving on I-90 near mile marker 146 when the windows his car shattered. Dane County Dispatch says two more callers reported bullet damage to their cars as well.

Deputies and officers were able to canvas the area and locate three men shooting target practice on Vilas Road in the Town of Cottage Grove. Investigators found the men were shooting targets, but errant rounds had made their way to the interstate only a few hundred yards behind damaging passing cars.

Bryan Spangler of Cottage Grove, John Zimmerman of Oak Creek, and Jeffery Zimmerman of Wabasha are being held in the Dane County Jail under charges of 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. If you were traveling on I-90 in the area around this time and believe you sustained damage from gunfire, please call the Dane County Communications non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.

