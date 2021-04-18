Advertisement

Three men arrested after target practice gunfire strikes cars on I-90

Several drivers reported bullet damage to their cars.
(NBC15)
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Three men are in custody after gunfire from target practice hit passing cars on I-90. According to the Dane County sheriff’s Office, around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday a driver reported the windows to his car had been “shot out”.

The driver told authorities he was driving on I-90 near mile marker 146 when the windows his car shattered. Dane County Dispatch says two more callers reported bullet damage to their cars as well.

Deputies and officers were able to canvas the area and locate three men shooting target practice on Vilas Road in the Town of Cottage Grove. Investigators found the men were shooting targets, but errant rounds had made their way to the interstate only a few hundred yards behind damaging passing cars.

Bryan Spangler of Cottage Grove, John Zimmerman of Oak Creek, and Jeffery Zimmerman of Wabasha are being held in the Dane County Jail under charges of 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. If you were traveling on I-90 in the area around this time and believe you sustained damage from gunfire, please call the Dane County Communications non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

Fire crews responded to a fire Saturday night on Lacy Road.
Two residents safe after garage fire in Fitchburg
After Wisconsin paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the group had to adjust to...
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County switches mass vaccination clinic to Pfizer
No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball into national quarterfinals with sweep over BYU
Floor collapses during huge party near University of Georgia