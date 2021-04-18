Advertisement

Wisconsin falls to Iowa 1-0 in Big Ten women’s soccer championship game

(WOWT)
By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s soccer fell to Iowa 1-0 in the Big Ten title game on Sunday.

For the Hawkeyes, it was their first Big Ten championship in program history. Iowa finished the regular season with just two wins and 12th in the Big Ten but rattled off four straight wins to end the season, two in the Big Ten’s regional weekend then two in the Big Ten tournament to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Jenny Cape scored the game’s lone goal with a strike in the 63rd minute of the match of a Meike Ingles assist that gave the Hawkeyes the 1-0 win.

The Badgers will wait to find out their NCAA tournament seeding at noon on Monday during the NCAA selection show which can be streamed on NCAA.com

