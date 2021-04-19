2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar

WIS. DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -Two people were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting in the Wisconsin Dells area, police say.

The Lake Delton Police Department received a report of several gunshots just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the gunshots came from a vehicle and were directed toward Bobbers Island Grill on Wisconsin Dells Parkway South.

The bar and restaurant was immediately placed on lockdown, police say. Two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department assisted Lake Delton police with the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

