Advertisement

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar

((c) Fer Gregory | Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIS. DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -Two people were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting in the Wisconsin Dells area, police say.

The Lake Delton Police Department received a report of several gunshots just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the gunshots came from a vehicle and were directed toward Bobbers Island Grill on Wisconsin Dells Parkway South.

The bar and restaurant was immediately placed on lockdown, police say. Two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department assisted Lake Delton police with the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

Adopt a Highway
Adopt a Highway
Triangle Troopers 4H Club pick up trash on roadside
Adopt-A-Highway groups collect trash to keep roads clean
A week after the fatal police shooting of Duante Wright in Minnesota, people in Madison marched...
UW-Madison students march for unity and racial justice
Pig’s head left at former home of Chauvin defense witness