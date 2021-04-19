Adopt-A-Highway groups collect trash to keep roads clean

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Picking things up as they go, that is the motto for Adopt-A-Highway volunteers cleaning trash and recyclables from the roadside.

This is a yearly spring tradition for the members of the Triangle Troopers 4H club.

After snow melts, leaving more garbage on the side of the road. The Triangle Troopers three-mile stretch of highway runs along Hogie Road and WI-138 Trunk to Stebbinsville Road in Stoughton.

Volunteers say this one way they take care of their community.

“Just by picking everything up from the sides of the road, it keeps the environment clean,” Marie Harried, Vice Pres. of the Triangle Troopers 4H Club said.

Triangle Troopers 4H Club pick up trash on roadside (Jessica Harried)

This 4H group has been a part of this clean-up for nearly 30 years. This year, they picked up nine bags of trash.

“Seeing how bad it is and how people are throwing things out their window, it makes you feel sick, but when you’re cleaning stuff up, it feels good that you’re doing something to helps, even it if is a little stretch like we do,” Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers 4H member said.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT). There are 2,769 Adopt-A-Highway groups in the state who help keep the roads clean.

Last year, groups collected more than 81 tons of trash and recyclables.

