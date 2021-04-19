Advertisement

Adopt-A-Highway groups collect trash to keep roads clean

Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Picking things up as they go, that is the motto for Adopt-A-Highway volunteers cleaning trash and recyclables from the roadside.

This is a yearly spring tradition for the members of the Triangle Troopers 4H club.

After snow melts, leaving more garbage on the side of the road. The Triangle Troopers three-mile stretch of highway runs along Hogie Road and WI-138 Trunk to Stebbinsville Road in Stoughton.

Volunteers say this one way they take care of their community.

“Just by picking everything up from the sides of the road, it keeps the environment clean,” Marie Harried, Vice Pres. of the Triangle Troopers 4H Club said.

Triangle Troopers 4H Club pick up trash on roadside
Triangle Troopers 4H Club pick up trash on roadside(Jessica Harried)

This 4H group has been a part of this clean-up for nearly 30 years. This year, they picked up nine bags of trash.

“Seeing how bad it is and how people are throwing things out their window, it makes you feel sick, but when you’re cleaning stuff up, it feels good that you’re doing something to helps, even it if is a little stretch like we do,” Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers 4H member said.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT). There are 2,769 Adopt-A-Highway groups in the state who help keep the roads clean.

Last year, groups collected more than 81 tons of trash and recyclables.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

Adopt a Highway
Adopt a Highway
2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
A week after the fatal police shooting of Duante Wright in Minnesota, people in Madison marched...
UW-Madison students march for unity and racial justice
Pig’s head left at former home of Chauvin defense witness