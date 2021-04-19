April snowstorm stays just south of Wisconsin on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sorry, snow-lovers! It looks like an April snowstorm is going to just miss Wisconsin. There will be a slight chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow on Tuesday for places near the WI-IL state line. Other than a few drops of rain and/or snowflakes, no accumulating snow or travel impacts are expected. With the recent stretch of warm weather, much of snow wouldn’t stick or accumulate. The highest potential for snow on Tuesday will likely stay across IL, IN and MI. This where there could be some minor winter weather impacts.

Snowfall Potential Tuesday (NBC15)

You are going to notice a BIG change in the weather when you walk outside Monday afternoon. A strong cold front dropped through the area Monday morning and brought in a chilly blast of air. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be about 20 degrees cooler than what they were Sunday afternoon. A northwest wind at 10-15 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s, so you’re probably going to need a heavier jacket or sweatshirt. The rest of the day is going to be cloudy. Even though it’s not likely, a sprinkle or a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Most of the area will stay dry, though.

Forecast Highs - Monday (NBC15)

Monday night partly to mostly cloudy and chill. Low temperatures will range from the mid 20s north of Madison to the lower 30s along the WI-IL state line.

A strong storm system will ride along a cold cold as it moves northeast through the Ohio River Valley. This storm system is going to stay well south of the area, which is why the highest snowfall potential will stay across IL, IN and MI. This storm system will still get close enough to throw a little precipitation our direction. Places near the WI-IL state line will have the best chance of seeing a wintry mix of rain and snow on Tuesday. Places north of Madison will likely stay dry. Even though not everyone will see rain and/or snow, it’s going to be chilly across the entire area. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the lower to mid 40s, which is about 15 degrees below average. The average high for this time of year is 59 degrees.

April snowstorm stays south of Wisconsin (NBC15 Viewer)

Tuesday's Forecast (NBC15)

The chilly weather will stick around through midweek. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s. The sun should return on Wednesday. There will also be a slight chance of rain in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Temperatures will likely drop below freezing Tuesday night and Wednesday night. If you already did spring planting, you will have to protect your sensitive plants.

Frost & Freeze Forecast (NBC15)

Temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year Thursday through the weekend with high temperatures upper 50s to near 60 degrees. There will be additional rain chances Friday into Saturday.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (NBC15)

