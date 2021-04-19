Advertisement

Beloit food plant worker sues employer after contracting COVID-19

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) — A food plant employee is suing his Walworth County employer alleging he contracted the coronavirus at work and infected his wife who died from the disease.

Rigoberto Ruiz, of Beloit, says ConAgra Foods didn’t enforce a policy to ensure that employees wore masks at its Darien plant.

Ruiz says supervisors failed to take corrective action when employees failed to wear masks at the plant, which processes frozen vegetables. The company says it has taken many preventive measures to keep people safe across the plant.

Ruiz’s wife, Martha Amador De Ruiz, died of COVID-19 complications on May 5, 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy...
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at the Alliant Center
Ryan Owens
Republican law professor announces attorney general run
Vaccine
How the Johnson & Johnson pause plays a roll in Wisconsin
Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project