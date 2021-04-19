Cooler Temperatures for the First Part of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure is passing by to the north today. The cold front associated with the low has already pushed across the region and temperatures have begun to drop. We will start the morning with temperatures in the 30s; afternoon highs will only reach the lower and middle 40s. Wind will increase as well with sustained winds out of the northwest at around 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures are expected through this week. Precipitation chances remain low. (wmtv weather)

Cool air will settle in across the region with highs in the 40s through Wednesday. Lows for the next three mornings will drop below freezing. After Wednesday, milder air will move back in and highs will reach the 50s for the rest of the week. We have slight chances of a sprinkle, light shower or flurry Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be another shot a some light rain showers toward the end of the week. Chances are running at 30% for both Friday and Saturday.

