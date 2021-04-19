Dane Co. reveals first solar-powered park, campground

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County introduced its first ever solar-powered park and campground Monday, kicking off Earth Week.

Over 460 solar-powered panels on the buildings at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park and Lussier Family Heritage Center will give renewable energy to campers and day-use visitors.

“I’m thrilled to have these new solar projects powering our park to help inspire and educate people on the importance of protecting our environment and combating climate change,” said County Executive Parisi. “Our first solar-powered campground brings Dane County one step closer to achieving our commitment to becoming 100% renewable at county-owned facilities.”

Officials say the project will give off 90% of electricity used at the campground, which includes that of the 39 camp sites.

The solar energy system used on the Lussier Family Heritage Center will also provide 90% of the power needed for the center, plus an electric car charging station will be installed.

“This is just one of many ways that we can all make a difference and if we give a little thought to all the projects that we’re involved in, we can save money,” said Parisi.

The county has already pursued multiple renewable energy projects, which already provide 45% of energy used by county-owned facilities.

