Advertisement

Dane Co. reveals first solar-powered park, campground

The project announcement kicks off Earth Week.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County introduced its first ever solar-powered park and campground Monday, kicking off Earth Week.

Over 460 solar-powered panels on the buildings at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park and Lussier Family Heritage Center will give renewable energy to campers and day-use visitors.

“I’m thrilled to have these new solar projects powering our park to help inspire and educate people on the importance of protecting our environment and combating climate change,” said County Executive Parisi. “Our first solar-powered campground brings Dane County one step closer to achieving our commitment to becoming 100% renewable at county-owned facilities.”

Officials say the project will give off 90% of electricity used at the campground, which includes that of the 39 camp sites.

The solar energy system used on the Lussier Family Heritage Center will also provide 90% of the power needed for the center, plus an electric car charging station will be installed.

“This is just one of many ways that we can all make a difference and if we give a little thought to all the projects that we’re involved in, we can save money,” said Parisi.

The county has already pursued multiple renewable energy projects, which already provide 45% of energy used by county-owned facilities.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

While in the beginning of the pandemic many people felt pressure to buy any mask they could get...
As pandemic continues, masks offer opportunity for creativity
Dane Co. introduces solar-powered park
Dane Co. introduces solar-powered park
Madison leaders call for peace, unity ahead of Chauvin verdict
Madison leaders call for peace, unity ahead of Chauvin verdict
As pandemic continues, masks offer opportunity for creativity
As pandemic continues, masks offer opportunity for creativity