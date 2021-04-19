Downtown Madison business, restaurant workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Business and restaurant workers in downtown Madison will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, SSM Health announced Monday.

The health system is partnering with the Consortium of State Street Merchants, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and the Madison Area Chefs Network to offer up 500 Moderna vaccines to these workers.

“After having our venues shuttered for more than a year, it feels great to put them to good use for our city,” said Frank Productions Concerts Live President, Matt Gerding. “Anything that we can do to encourage our community to get vaccinated will help save lives and bring Madison roaring back to life more quickly.”

SSM Health VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat said he hopes this vaccine clinic helps downtown Madison employees feel safe at work.

“State Street is in the heart of downtown Madison and an important part of Madison’s overall economy,” said Kharbat. “Knowing that approximately 70-percent of businesses on State Street are locally owned, we hope vaccinations can help these community business owners and employees recover, following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There will also be vaccines given to members of the homeless community in Madison, who were identified by downtown business owners.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre on 115 King Street. SSM Health noted that its teams will operate the event, but local volunteer professionals will administer the vaccines.

