Wisconsin’s week-to-week COVID-19 vaccinations drop for the first time in 2 months

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 95,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Wisconsinites last week compared to the week before, according to data Monday from the Department of Health Services. This marks the first time in two months that the number of doses has not increased from the previous week.

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 325,255 doses were administered during the week of April 11, compared to the 418,598 given out during the week of April 4.

So far this week, 6,305 doses have been administered to residents of the state. Over 3.75 million shots have been given out in Wisconsin since the start of the state rollout.

The drop in doses administered also coincides with the halt of the use of Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Just over 40% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while nearly 28% have completed their vaccination series.

Nearly 80% of residents who are ages 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 71.9% of residents have completed their vaccination series.

590,000 COVID-19 cases reported

The number of COVID-19 cases ever recorded in the state surpassed 590,000 over the weekend, DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows. The 373 new cases confirmed positive on Monday bring the cumulative number of cases ever reported up to 590,831.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has been decreasing over the past few days, now sitting at 731 cases.

Thirty-seven people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday and one person has died from the virus, DHS adds. Since the start of the pandemic, 6,710 people have died from the virus.

