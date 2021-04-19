Advertisement

Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has reached a new deal with reduced tax breaks for its scaled back project in southeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the world’s largest electronics manufacturer announced the new deal on Monday.

“I’ve said all along that my goal as governor would be to find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state,” Evers said.

Details of the new agreement were not immediately released. It was scheduled to be approved at a Tuesday meeting of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the state’s top jobs agency that previously negotiated the initial deal with Foxconn.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all the folks at the WEDC and Foxconn for their help working to find a solution that works for everyone, and I look forward to the amendment being approved by the WEDC Board of Directors,” the governor continued.

The original deal with nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives was struck in 2017 by then-Gov. Scott Walker. Foxconn Board Member Dr. Jay Lee said in the statement released by the Evers Administration that because of “unforeseeable economic conditions” the company had been seeking more flexibility for how it could use the facility, in exchange for giving up some of the taxpayer liability in the previous deal.

