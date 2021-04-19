Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all stargazers! The first meteor shower of the year peaks this week.

You may have already seen a shooting star dart across the night sky. The Lyrid meteor shower began on April 16 and will continue through April 25.

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak the night of April 21 or the morning of April 22. The best time to watch for shooting stars will be from moonset to dawn.

Unfortunately, a bright waxing gibbous moon will washout many of the fainter meteors this year. The moon will set just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 22.

During its peak, the Lyrid meteor shower produces 10 - 15 meteors per hour.

The meteors appear to originate near the star Vega in the northeast sky. You don’t have to look to the northeast to see the meteors, though. The shooting stars can be seen anywhere in the night sky.

VIEWING TIPS

- Let your eyes adjust to the night sky

- Try to get away from city lights

