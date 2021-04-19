Madison apartment complex evacuated over high CO levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An entire apartment complex near the Alliant Energy Center was evacuated early Sunday afternoon after high levels of carbon monoxide were discovered throughout the structure.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., an MG&E worker detected excess CO in the boiler room and, when firefighters arrived, they found levels had already topped 200 parts per million in that room and reached the high-80s ppm in the building’s hallways.

Firefighters arrived at the complex, in the 200 block of W. Beltline Highway, shortly after 2 p.m., according to the MFD report. After confirming the high amounts of carbon monoxide, they evacuated the 24-unit complex.

MG&E had already shut off the gas supply to the building to prevent any further contamination and firefighters began ventilating the building. Once the air was clear again, residents were allowed back into their homes.

Firefighters were able to leave the scene about an hour after they arrived.

The fire department said the complex’s maintenance staff had arranged for repairs to the heating and cooling systems to fix the issue.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.