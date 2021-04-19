Advertisement

Madison gas prices over $1.50 more per gallon than this time last year

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gas prices in Madison have gone up by just over one penny per gallon this week, following a decrease in prices last week.

Madison’s average gas price is currently at $2.67 per gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy. This price is just over 3 cents higher than it was a month ago and is $1.52 more per gallon than one year ago.

Head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, says gas prices have remained stable across the country for the past few weeks, with the exception being on the West Coast.

“Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude,” said De Haan. “The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite.”

The national average gas price is unchanged from last week, currently averaged at $2.85 per gallon.

Over the past ten years in Madison, gas was cheapest in 2020 at $1.15 per gallon, while the most expensive price was in 2011 when it was $3.88 per gallon. Here is a look at the average gas prices in Madison on this date over the past decade:

  • April 19, 2020: $1.15/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)
  • April 19, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
  • April 19, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
  • April 19, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
  • April 19, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
  • April 19, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
  • April 19, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
  • April 19, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
  • April 19, 2012: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.89/g)
  • April 19, 2011: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

