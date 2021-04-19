Advertisement

Memorial Union Terrace to open to everyone in May

Courtesy: Wisconsin Union
Courtesy: Wisconsin Union(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Union’s famous sunburst terrace chairs will soon be seating all comers again.

The Union opened the terrace last Wednesday, but University of Wisconsin restrictions mandated that only individuals with Badger Badges were allowed. Since the only people who could obtain the badges were UW-Madison students, faculty, and staff, the general public was not allowed back yet.

On Monday, however, UW announced that all Wisconsin union members, community members, and visitors will be allowed back into the Memorial Union Terrace, Memorial Union, and Union South, starting May 10.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tables will be physically-distanced and the facility asks customers not to move them together. Masks will also be required. Further steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include setting up self-cleaning stations, going cashless as much as possible, and removing self-serve condiments and beverage options.

To order food at Memorial Union or Union South, customers can go to the counter or use the Grubhub app.

More about the 2021 Terrace season is available here.

