Middleton man booked on 5th alleged OWI

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old Middleton man was booked on his fifth operating while under the influence charge Sunday after police officers allege his blood alcohol level was .10 above the legal limit.

According to the Middleton Police Department report, an officer saw a motorcycle driving recklessly around 6:35 p.m. down Century Avenue near Branch Street. The officer then stopped the motorcycle driver on Century Avenue at Highland Way.

The Middleton PD officer said Skyler Nerge, 49, allegedly smelled strongly of intoxicants. Nerge participated in a field sobriety test and was then arrested for his fifth alleged OWI citation, which is a felony.

Middleton PD says his breath sample allegedly revealed a blood alcohol level of .18, noting the legal limit in Wisconsin is .08.

Nerge was taken to the Dane County Jail, and was also cited for operating after revocation of his driver’s license and disorderly conduct with a motor vehice.

