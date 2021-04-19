MMSD asks for community input on $9.5 million grant use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What would you with $9.5 million?

That’s what the Madison Metropolitan School District is asking its students, staff, families and members of the community to decide what it should do with a new grant.

The grant is part of a $18.9 million Esser II award that was given to MMSD. The district explained $9.5 million is designated for the “Big Idea Campaign.”

The district wants the community to send in creative and strategic ideas that can positively impact MMSD students.

MMSD outlined the criteria for a submission, saying the idea would need to benefit students of color, ELL, Special Education, Early Learners, are experiencing homelessness and/or who are in foster care.

MMSD also wants to hear what the need of the idea is, how the applicant knows its a need and what they want to do next to address it. Applicants should also be prepared to explain how they will measure the change of their idea, as well as give a rough estimate of the cost.

Ideas must be submitted by April 28.

MMSD noted that projects around these subjects need funding, large and small:

Accelerating and enriching learning experiences

Improve reading

Use of technologies

Social emotional learning

Mental health and wellness

Post-secondary planning

The arts

