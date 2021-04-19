Name released of suspect in Kenosha killings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kenosha Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man arrested in connection with the shooting at a busy tavern that left three men dead and three more injured.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson, is being held at the Kenosha Co. Jail. On Sunday, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright said he was initially booked on a first-degree intentional homicide count. He added that more charges in the future are likely.

The family of one of the individuals killed Sunday identified him to TMJ4 as Cedric Gaston.

Authorities have previously said the suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern, in Kenosha County, but returned and opened fire.

Kenosha is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

