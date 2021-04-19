Advertisement

Name released of suspect in Kenosha killings

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, early Sunday.(Source: WTMJ via CNN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kenosha Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man arrested in connection with the shooting at a busy tavern that left three men dead and three more injured.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson, is being held at the Kenosha Co. Jail. On Sunday, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright said he was initially booked on a first-degree intentional homicide count. He added that more charges in the future are likely.

The family of one of the individuals killed Sunday identified him to TMJ4 as Cedric Gaston.

Authorities have previously said the suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern, in Kenosha County, but returned and opened fire.

Kenosha is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

Fete de Marquette canceled for second straight year
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
SSM Health delivers 200,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose
generic
Sauk Co. man accused of paying underage girl for sexual encounters
April snowstorm stays just south of Wisconsin on Tuesday