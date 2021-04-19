Advertisement

Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York building

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los...
FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A stalker who claims pop star Taylor Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment, police said Monday.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission, a police spokesperson said.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance after an arraignment Sunday night. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

The Daily News reports that outside the courthouse, Johnson made a show of sending direct messages to Swift’s Instagram account and claimed the predictive text suggestions on his phone were replies from her.

He also showed off a restraining order barring him from contacting models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are friends of Swift’s, the newspaper said.

Swift, who is back at the top of the charts with her rerecording of 2008′s “Fearless,” has been plagued over the years by stalkers at her homes on both coasts. A different man was arrested for breaking into her New York apartment in 2018 and taking a nap, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin at officer’s trial in Floyd death
Rabid bobcat attacks woman
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Biden pressed on emissions goal as climate summit nears