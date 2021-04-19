Advertisement

Sauk Co. man accused of paying underage girl for sexual encounters

By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old Hillpoint man was arrested last week in connection with several sexual assault allegations involving an underage girl.

According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Crary was taken into custody Wednesday after being questioned by a sheriff’s detective about the 2020 incidents. Investigators added that a review of communications between Crary and the victim supported the allegations.

The Sheriff’s Office explained its investigation started in early March upon receiving a report of repeated sexual assaults against the girl. The victim told investigators Crary met her while she was walking in rural Sauk Co. and got her phone number by saying he might be able to find her work.

Crary began texting her, the Sheriff’s Office explained, with messages that were general in nature at first but soon took a sexual nature. After that, he allegedly started sending explicit pictures and suggesting sexual encounters.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges Crary would offer the teen money for those encounters and on multiple occasions the two engaged in sexual activity and Crary paid the victim for those encounters.

He was booked into the Sauk Co. jail on counts of child trafficking, soliciting a child for prostitution, possessing child pornography, exposing a child to harmful material, and sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

