SSM Health delivers 200,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health delivered its 200,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose over the weekend.

The health system made the announcement Monday, celebrating the fact it gave its second 100,000 doses twice as quickly as the first. After that first shot, it took SSM Health twelve weeks before hitting six-digits for doses delivered; within six weeks, it had doubled that number.

“This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the diverse group of SSM Health employees who have pulled together, along with our volunteer vaccinators and community partners like county health departments and emergency service workers,” SSM Health VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat said.

According to the health system, it is currently offering vaccines at 18 clinics and hospitals across south-central Wisconsin. SSM Health has also held 22 mobile vaccination clinics, where they were able to bring the vaccine to large groups of people. Officials noted its one-day clinic in Fond du lac reached 2,000 individuals.

SSM Health expects to continue holding more vaccination clinics, particularly focusing on more vulnerable populations, noting that the health system recently received a $100,000 grant from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services for community outreach.

“We remain committed to getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, while also working to ensure there is an equitable distribution of the vaccine,” Kharbat added.

