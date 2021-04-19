Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at the Alliant Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wants anyone who still needs to get vaccinated against coronavirus to know there are still thousands of open appointments this week at the Alliant Center.

In a tweet Monday morning, the agency explained that anyone who signed up that day would likely get their invitation in time to take advantage open slots and get their first dose in the next few days.

To get an appointment at the Alliant Center, the agency recommends going to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, vaccinate.wi.gov, and registering there.

Qualifying individuals should then receive an invitation from Dane Co. health officials. More information about signing up in Dane Co. particularly is available here.

PHMDC originally asked that individuals either live or work in the county to schedule and appointment there. An agency spokesperson told NBC15 News if they cannot fill all of the slots with local residents they will open up to surrounding counties.

“Doing so also helps Dane County, because as we all know disease spread doesn’t stop at county borders and we all need to work towards herd immunity together,” the agency explained.

