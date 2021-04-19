UW-Madison students march for unity and racial justice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One week after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, crowds marched in downtown Madison Sunday calling for justice and unity.

“There’s a lot happening in the world, and we want to give people a space to exist within it where they feel like they’re a part of something,” said organizer Tarah Stangler.

Stangler is part of the UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition, which organized Sunday’s march. More than 100 UW students and community members marched Saturday from Camp Randall Stadium to the Capitol building, calling for racial justice and changes to policing.

“From the time that we planned the march to the time that it happened, multiple people were shot by police,” Stangler said.

A march for unity and racial justice is starting at Camp Randall this afternoon and marching to the Capitol. The march... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Some said these incidents, the fatal police shootings of Daunte Wright in Minnesota and Adam Toledo in Chicago, weighed heavily as they marched.

“I have to put myself into the shoes of the victims because I am a black man and I could just as easily be in the position of any of these other black men,” said UW-Madison student Djamal Lylecyrus.

However, organizers said this goes beyond any one incident. During the march, organizers led chants naming George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony Robinson.

“It’s a continued compiling of the inability to process our trauma because every single time, there’s a new trauma,” Stangler explained.

Organizers said they stand in solidarity with the black community as well as other marginalized communities. Stangler explained the message is, “We’re not free until we’re all free.”

“We’re all combating the same instance of white supremacy in everything,” she said.

Organizers here at Camp Randall say they're marching for unity and racial justice, citing the police killing of Duante Wright as well as recent crimes against the Asian American community. @EliseRomasNBC15 and I are out here following. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/PFMaPFUfo4 — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) April 18, 2021

Those marching said they want to see changes in policing and more recognition of systemic racism in institutions.

“Having conversations after the march of, ‘What can we do next?’ is super important,” Stangler said.

Stangler added Sunday’s event was not just a march. She and others hope events like this can build and strengthen community.

“We as a community are taking care of each other and supporting each other and we’re here feeding each other,” said UW-Madison student Gracie Regala.

