Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver
The crash killed two people in Spring, Texas.
2 killed in self-driving Tesla crash in Texas
Cashing in on CARES
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger