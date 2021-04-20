100 Wisconsinites hospitalized for COVID-19 Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One hundred people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Tuesday due to COVID-19, the Department of Health Services reports.

The total number of Wisconsinites who have ever been hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached 28,694, meaning nearly 5% of those who have had the virus have also had to be hospitalized.

In the South Central region of the state, DHS finds that COVID-19 patient hospitalizations have been growing by 35% and the seven-day moving average was last reported at 291. The seven-day moving average for patients in the ICU is at 73.

DHS also confirmed 805 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brings the total number of cases up to 591,636. At this pace, it is likely the state would reach 600,000 COVID-19 by early next week.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has dipped to 714.

The state adds that eight people have died in the past day due to COVID-19. So far, 6,718 Wisconsinites have died from the virus.

New COVID-19 vaccines allocated to Wisconsin Tues.

The federal government has allocated new COVID-19 vaccines to Wisconsin Tuesday, according to DHS, which reports that over 3.9 million doses have been allocated so far.

The state received 287,640 more vaccines this week, bringing the total up to 3,957,045 shots.

So far this week in the state, 30,947 shots have been administered to residents. Four in ten Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 28% have completed their vaccine series.

