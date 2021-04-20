Advertisement

Americans plan summer travel, survey says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As vaccination rates go up along with the temperatures, Americans are ditching last year’s staycations in favor of something less pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they plan to travel for vacation this summer, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.

Of those traveling, 74% will stay domestic, with 13% going international.

The hottest amenities following the pandemic are clean hotels with free cancellations as well as those with dine-in options.

Beach getaways are top choices. Florida and Mexico are the most popular destinations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd’s death
With the trial drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse...
Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd’s death
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store; suspect in custody
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback