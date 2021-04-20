Badgers best Florida in five sets to advance to Final Four

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It wasn’t easy, but one-seeded Wisconsin Badgers volleyball survived a five set fight from eight-seeded Florida to advance to the Final Four.

In the first five set match of the season for the undefeated Badgers, the two treams traded a victory in each set as Wisconsin won 3-2 (30-28, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18, 15-12) for the Badgers fourth Final Four appearance in program history.

Molly Haggerty led the way in kills for a second straight match with 17 while Dana Rettke had 16 kills including the match-winner.

Lauren Barnes had 28 digs while Giorgia Civita and Sydney Hilley had 17 each.

Wisconsin will face Texas in the national semifinals on Thursday with a second straight trip to the national championship on the line.

