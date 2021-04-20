BBB warns of online data scams with ‘sugar momma’ promise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before someone accepts funds from an online persona wanting to send them money in exchange for affection, the Better Business Bureau is warning its likely a scam.

According to the BBB, the scam will start by people receiving a message through social media or a dating app with an offer from the person to be their “sugar momma” or “sugar daddy,” meaning they will give the person a weekly allowance in exchange for affection.

The offer will seem legitimate at first and the scammer will even send the person a check or pretend to transfer money into the account.

The scammer would also tell the victim to keep the money as a small allowance, but then ask the person to do a favor. For example, they may ask the person to transfer part of the money to a friend of theirs, pay a bill or make a charitable donation

One victim explained that they made a donation to an “orphanage,” but the transfer was fake and the organization ended up just being the scammer, or an associate of theirs, using a different name.

“I believed that these checks were legit and the funds were real,” the victim told the BBB. “I ended up just sending my own personal money to these contacts... Which ended up costing me $19,500.”

The BBB urged potential victims to know their rights when it comes from using a check, saying that banks will make funds from a check available before the money is actually transferred to an account. People should also research their date first, asking specific questions about the details in the person’s profile. Finally, the BBB urges people to never send money or personal information to someone they’ve never met in person.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.