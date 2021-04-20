Beloit PD swears in new chief, first person of color to lead the agency

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department Chief Andre Sayles was sworn in on Monday afternoon, making him the first person of color to lead the agency.

The department posted on Facebook that Chief Sayles had his badge pinned on by his wife during the swearing-in ceremony.

He first joined the Beloit police force in 2005 as a patrol officer. Sayles was promoted to sergeant in 2013, lieutenant in 2017 and finally to captain in 2020.

Introducing for the first time today Chief Andre Sayles. Chief Sayles was sworn into office and had his badge pinned by his wife today. We will be holding a formal ceremony in the future. Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Monday, April 19, 2021

Sayles previously told NBC15 that he was inspired to become a police officer from a young age when he was growing up in Aurora, Illinois.

“I remember having encounters with police officers and they would always assume that we were doing something wrong. What we were trying to do is just leave those neighborhoods to go play basketball or play football outside of where the activity was happening,” recalled Sayles.

Sayles’ three short term goals for the department are to reduce crime, improve community trust, and implement a peer-support program.

He currently oversees the City of Beloit Police Department’s Patrol Division, Tactical Operations Unit, Crisis Negotiations Unit, Community Service Officers, and community outreach efforts. Sayles holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Iowa Wesleyan University. He currently is seeking his Masters of Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Criminal Justice Management from UW-Platteville.

The department will host a formal ceremony in the future, but did not specify when.

