Cases of COVID-19 climbing in children under 18

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In just one month, between mid-March and mid-April, 3,319 children under 18 tested positive for COVID-19, the largest increase in any age group in the same time period. Kids ages 14 through 17 had the highest number of cases.

Cases in children are climbing even as more adults are getting vaccinated against the virus. Forty percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re really decreasing the amount of people that can bring COVID into our schools, which is leaving our unvaccinated children as the most likely people to bring that in,” said Monroe School District nurse Samantha Kubly.

Kubly said she is worried about the rise in positive cases among her students and kids across the state. While she explained her own district’s numbers are relatively low, with one student testing positive and 32 others in quarantine, the statewide increase is cause for concern.

“What’s changed I think is that people are letting go on some of those measures,” said Gregory DeMuri, UW Health and UW-Madison professor of pediatrics. He said he feels people have started to let their guard down on certain safety measures like masking and social distancing.

DeMuri explained transmission between kids inside the classroom remains low. Extra-curricular activities like sports and other community events are contributing more heavily to the rise in cases.

“These are all the same schoolchildren that are going to school during the day, but then after school or in the evening, they’re participating in events where they’re not taking the same care with masking, with distancing, those kinds of things,” he explained.

With COVID still a problem in the community, Kubly and other school officials said parents can help keep it out of schools.

“Take note of how their kids are feeling in the morning, make sure that they’re not having any symptoms of COVID,” Kubly said, adding, “A lot of parents have told us, ‘Oh, it’s just a cold,’ or ‘It’s just allergies,’ and these kiddos are coming back positive for COVID.”

Perry Hibner, spokesperson for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District (MCPASD) said the district is urging parents and families to continue the safety measures used in school when they are out in public.

“Reminding our families that we’re not over this yet, and that even though a bunch of us have been vaccinated, children have not,” Hibner explained.

Hibner added the district will continue implementing protocols like wearing masks and social distancing as long as necessary.

“If our elementary students haven’t been vaccinated yet, they’ll probably still be wearing masks in the fall,” Hibner said of the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

There are reasons to be hopeful. Kids 16 and 17 years old are eligible now to be vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer shot in Wisconsin. DeMuri said he is encouraging parents to get their teenagers vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We think fairly soon there will be a vaccine available down to a younger age, possibly 12 years of age,” he added.

Until then, officials are asking people to double down on preventive measures.

“It’s going to come, we’re going to have that time when things are going to be more back to normal, but we’re just not there yet,” DeMuri said.

Kubly added, “What you do at home, who you’re around, who’s within your bubble and how you send your student to school affects more than just you.”

