Chilly spring weather weather sticks around through midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What month is it? You wouldn’t know it’s the end of the April by walking outside. It feels like the middle of March. The chilly weather is going to stick around through midweek. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the lower to mid 40s. Temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. It looks like the mid to upper 50s will be with us through the weekend. Temperatures may warm back into the 60s early next week.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will only top out in the lower to mid 40s. The average high for this time of year is 59 degrees. Despite the clouds, not much rain and/or snow is expected Tuesday afternoon or evening. Scattered rain and snow showers have developed on SKYTRACKER HD. Much of this activity is not going to reach the ground, though. With dry air in place, a lot of precipitation will not reach the ground. Since this rain/snow activity will not have a big impact on the afternoon/evening commute, Tuesday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day. Just don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops or snowflakes this afternoon or evening. There will be a slight chance of a rain/snow shower through Tuesday evening.

Future Radar Tuesday 6PM (NBC15)

Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Much of the area will stay dry, but a stray rain/snow shower can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures will range from the mid 20 to near 30 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average. If you did spring planting already, make sure to bring in your sensitive plants. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the area.

Wednesday will be our last chilly day this week. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 40s across aboard. An upper-level storm system will continue to swing through the area so there will be the potential for scattered rain and/or snow showers on Wednesday. Most of the precipitation activity will be light, so little to no snow accumulations and travel impacts are expected. It’s not completely out of the question for some spots to see quick dusting of snow, though. With little to no impacts expected, Wednesday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day.

Wednesday's Planner (NBC15)

Snowfall Potential Wednesday (NBC15)

The second half of the week will be the nicer half. The sun and more seasonable weather will return Thursday. High temperatures Thursday through Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. There will be the potential for more rain on Friday and Saturday. Right now, rain chances look like they will remain low. Friday and Saturday don’t look like they will be First Alert Weather Days.

Precipitation Chances - Madison (NBC15)

