Cloudy Skies and Cool Temperatures Over the Next Couple Days

Very little precipitation is expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure is exiting to the northeast today. A secondary cold front associated with the low is situated over Lake Superior. It will drift slowly to the southeast. This will provide us with a reinforcing shot of cool air for today, tonight and tomorrow. We will start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s; afternoon highs will only reach the lower and middle 40s. Wind will fairly light out of the northwest at around 5 mph.

Chilly air will settle in over the next couple days. Temperatures will moderate through the middle and the end of the week.(wmtv weather)

Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s on Wednesday as well. As high pressure begins to build in, we will see gradually more sunshine for Wednesday, and especially Thursday. Milder temperatures will accompany the sunshine and highs will be back to near average by Thursday.

There will be slight chance of some light rain showers toward the end of the week. Chances are running at only 20% for both Friday and Saturday. By early next week high temperatures are expected to return to the lower 60s.

Cooler temperatures are expected through this week. Precipitation chances remain low.
Cooler Temperatures for the First Part of the Week