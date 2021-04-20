Advertisement

Former Watertown police officer kills son, self

A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according to police.(Gray)
By Katie Rousonelos and Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) -A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according to police.

Officers were called to check the welfare of the former officer, identified as Douglas Teuteberg, on Friday, April 16, Captain Ben Olsen said on Tuesday. They tried to find him based on cellphone pings and could not locate him.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says officers entered Teuteberg’s home Saturday on the 900 block of Country Lane and found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son dead.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates the deaths were a homicide/suicide caused by Teuteberg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Olson says Teuteberg was employed by the Watertown Police Department for 19 years and retired in 2017. Police contacted Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the state justice department to investigate due to his previous employment.

The name of the teen was not released.

Authorities say no other people are believed to be involved.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

With the trial drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse...
Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd’s death
Chilly spring weather weather sticks around through midweek
Report cites ‘vast improvement’ at Wisconsin juvenile prison
Passenger in hit-and-run crash that killed 4 enters plea