Former Watertown police officer kills son, self

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) -A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according to police.

Officers were called to check the welfare of the former officer, identified as Douglas Teuteberg, on Friday, April 16, Captain Ben Olsen said on Tuesday. They tried to find him based on cellphone pings and could not locate him.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says officers entered Teuteberg’s home Saturday on the 900 block of Country Lane and found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son dead.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates the deaths were a homicide/suicide caused by Teuteberg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Olson says Teuteberg was employed by the Watertown Police Department for 19 years and retired in 2017. Police contacted Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the state justice department to investigate due to his previous employment.

The name of the teen was not released.

Authorities say no other people are believed to be involved.

