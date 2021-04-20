Foxconn deal with Wisconsin lowers tax breaks to $80 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group will qualify for up to $80 million in state tax incentives under a new contract that downsizes the scale of credits as the size of the envisioned manufacturing facility has also shrunk.

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced details of the new contract, calling it a “right-sizing” of the contract and saying it fulfilled one of his campaign promises from when he ran for his current office.

“The agreement provides the opportunity to be responsive to the marketplace that a modern, forward-looking company like Foxconn needs to pursue innovation,” he said.

Under the original deal, signed in 2017, Foxconn would have qualified for $2.85 billion in state tax credits if it invested $10 billion and created 13,000 jobs.

Under the new deal, Foxconn will qualify for $80 million if it employs 1,454 people and invests $676 million by 2026.

In a statement released after deal was announced, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he was glad that a new arrangement was reached, adding that the company continues to grow its presence in Mount Pleasant.

“Hopefully we can now put the politics surrounding the development behind us and focus on the partnership that continues to benefit all of Wisconsin,” he said.

According to the Rochester Republican, the deal - despite cutting tax credits - would give Foxconn more financial incentives.

The Evers Administration stated the new arrangement would save taxpayers over $2.5 billion.

