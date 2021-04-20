Advertisement

Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd’s death

With the trial drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse...
With the trial drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and National Guard troops were on patrol.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict is to be read late Tuesday afternoon. Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd’s death
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store; suspect in custody
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback