Madison leaders call for peace ahead of verdict in Chauvin trial

Closing arguments have concluded in the trial against former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.
By Tajma Hall
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City leaders are coming together calling for peace ahead of a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says collaboration is the key to keeping things peaceful.

Anticipating potential protests this week, community leaders are standing together in solidarity.

Chief Barnes stood with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Alders Sheri Carter and Syed Abbas, Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson, Briarpatch Youth Services’ Gloria Reyes, Renee Moe with United Way, and Dr. Ruben Anthony, CEO of Urban League of Greater Madison.

This group of leader was joined by several others from MPD, UW-Police, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, and other organizations.

During a news conference Monday, each spoke passionately about the impact of George Floyd’s death in our community and several of the speakers who are people of color spoke about the personal impact.

Leaders want peace as potential demonstrations loom in the wake of the Chauvin trial and the death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. “Look to always do the right thing, whether you are a police officer, elected official, business leader, or protester,” said Michael Johnson.

Community officials say they’re committed to ensuring protesters are able to exercise their first amendment rights and they’re committed to keeping the city safe.

Right now, MPD is not aware of any planned demonstrations but say they have a plan in place if that changes. “You can never communicate enough you can never have enough collaboration and those meetings that you have before the crisis are more important than the crisis,” said Barnes.

Chief Barnes say the goal is to prevent things from getting out of control as it did last summer following Floyd’s death.

