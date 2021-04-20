Advertisement

Madison police investigating early morning reports of gunfire

Officers are investigating a shots fired incident on the city's west side.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. continues to investigate multiple reports of gunfire early Tuesday morning on the city’s near east side.

According to the police department’s initial report, ‘numerous’ people reported hearing gunfire in the 1600 block of N. Stoughton Rd. shortly before 2 a.m. Witnesses told investigators a dark-colored SUV may have been involved.

The MPD report Tuesday morning indicated that officers have not found any evidence for gun shots or damage to property or possible victims.

Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police department at 608-255-2345 or a tip can be left anonymously at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made online at p3tips.com.

