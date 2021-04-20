Advertisement

Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident

(KCRG)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 46-year-old man is dead after a farming accident Monday afternoon in the township of Merrill.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Paramedics from the Merrill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene just before 4 PM on Monday for a call of a man pinned underneath a tractor.

When arriving, emergency personnel found a 46-year-old male victim pinned underneath a tractor. He was extricated and life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary indications suggest that there was a large truck stuck in a field, and that the victim, who was operating the tractor, was attempting to remove the stuck vehicle when the tractor overturned and he became pinned underneath it. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

A name of the victim is expected to be released Wednesday after family can be notified.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
WSAW
VACCINE Q&A: Could the flu & COVID vaccine be combined into one shot?
Chilly air will settle in over the next couple days. Temperatures will moderate through the...
Cloudy Skies and Cool Temperatures Over the Next Couple Days
Recycling dos and don’ts: What can go in that green bin
Recycling dos and don’ts: What can go in that green bin