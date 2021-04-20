MPD details taser training in the wake of Daunte Wright shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the wake of the death of Daunte Wright following a police-involved shooting with former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, many have questions about taser training at police departments.

In the wake of the traffic stop that resulted in Wright’s death on April 11th, former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said that Potter mistook her sidearm for her taser, which led to the shooting of Wright. Following these events, are local police departments looking at how they train with tasers, trying to find ways to improve procedure?

Sergeant Kimba Tieu, use of force coordinator with the Madison Police Department, says that training is constantly getting updated.

“One of our core values is continued training and proficiency, so any time there is an opportunity to look at what we’re doing and see if we can do it better,” said Tieu. “We’re looking always toward better, safer interactions for our officers and subjects.”

He says that there are seminars annually that update the training and procedure on taser and other gear, such as pepper spray.

Part of the taser training used by the MPD includes navigating a variety of scenarios with subjects and other officers. Tieu says that the department follows recommendations from the manufacturer, like carrying the taser on the support side and employing a cross draw.

The MPD policies used to govern the use of tasers are also more strict than the recommendations from the state.

“It requires the violent assault or behavior or its threat, or someone who is going to be a danger to themselves, suicidal, self-harm type situations,” said Tieu. “So for us, it’s higher than for other agencies or even what the state of Wisconsin would say or recommend for the use of the device.”

Instead of force, Tieu says that a takedown method called decentralization is deployed far more often. This avoids the use of a taser, pepper spray, baton, or even a strike from the hand. Out of over 125,000 calls for service last year, decentralization was deployed 52% percent of the time. Tasers were deployed 12.5%.

