Passenger in hit-and-run crash that killed 4 enters plea

FILE
FILE(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The passenger in a pickup truck that struck and killed three Girl Scouts and a mother who were removing litter along a Chippewa County highway has pleaded no contest to a charge for his role in the 2018 crash.

Twenty-four-year-old John Stender, of Eau Claire, entered the plea Monday to aiding a felon-falsifying information.

A misdemeanor charge relating to huffing from an aerosol can was dismissed.

Stender was charged for failing to assist law enforcement following the crash and not returning to the scene after he left it with Colten Treu, the driver.

