Recycling dos and don’ts: What can go in that green bin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recycling is one way to reduce waste and help the environment, but people do not always get it right. In Madison, those who sort the city’s recycling see a lot that does not belong in the green bins.

“Their main job is to pull stuff out that doesn’t belong,” said Madison Streets Division Recycling Coordinator Bryan Johnson. He added, “They pull a lot of clothes out of the recycling system, no business being in the carts, and like ropes and hoses.”

Johnson said sorters also find batteries, diapers and other trash. He said 18.9 percent of what Madisonians recycle has to be thrown out.

“In the industry they call it wish cycling, where people just really wish this sort of thing could be recycled so they put it into the cart,” Johnson explained.

Johnson broke down what belongs in the recycling bin, including glass bottles and jars, cans, basic paper products and cardboard. He said plastic is where it gets complicated.

“There’s sort of an assumption that anything plastic can be recycled. That’s not true,” he said.

Johnson explained the city accepts plastic containers, nothing flat, made of specific types of plastic.

“it’s got a chasing arrow triangle on usually the bottom of the containers, and it’ll be a number one through seven,” Johnson said.

Items like plastic bags belong in the trash or can be returned to the store, but they cannot be handled by the machines which sort the rest of the city’s recycling.

“Those plastic bags get sucked up into the robot and gum them up or they get wrapped around the screens,” Johnson described.

Johnson also recommended not keeping recyclable items in bags when they go into the bin, or they could be considered trash.

“[Sorters have had] too many incidents where they try to rip a bag open and like diapers fall out or medical waste,” Johnson explained. He said if people have to put recycling in bags, use a clear one so sorters are able to see what is inside.

Johnson acknowledges the rules can be confusing, but he said residents can ask the city if they have questions.

“Send us an email, send us a picture of the thing,” Johnson said, adding, “Often the age old wisdom still remains true, when in doubt throw it out.”

Putting the right things in the bin saves everyone extra work.

“You keep it clean, you keep it dry...that’s the most important thing people can do,” Johnson said.

Johnson added people have to remember recycling rules are different between states and cities. He recommends checking with their local municipality to make sure they understand what belongs in the recycling bin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.